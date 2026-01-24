Updated hour-by-hour look at winter ice storm in Virginia

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect statewide as a major winter weather system moves through Virginia. Snow begins in western areas late Saturday afternoon, reaching central Virginia Saturday evening. The storm will transition to sleet overnight, then to freezing rain Sunday with periods of heavy ice accumulation. Forecasters warn of historic ice amounts that could cause significant, widespread power outages lasting multiple days in some areas. Snow and sleet totals range from 1-2 inches near North Carolina to over a foot in northwestern Virginia. The storm ends before daybreak Monday. Highs will be in the 20s to around 30 degrees.

Use Interactive Radar to track winter weather