Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
35  WX Alerts 164  Closings/Delays
NewsWeather News

Updated hour-by-hour look at winter ice storm in Virginia

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect statewide as a major winter weather system moves through Virginia. Snow begins in western areas late Saturday afternoon, reaching central Virginia Saturday evening. The storm will transition to sleet overnight, then to freezing rain Sunday with periods of heavy ice accumulation. Forecasters warn of historic ice amounts that could cause significant, widespread power outages lasting multiple days in some areas. Snow and sleet totals range from 1-2 inches near North Carolina to over a foot in northwestern Virginia. The storm ends before daybreak Monday. Highs will be in the 20s to around 30 degrees.

Use Interactive Radar to track winter weather

❄️ Tracking Winter Storm: Complete Coverage

Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR Stream Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026 Photo by: WTVR

Updated hour-by-hour look at winter ice storm in Virginia

close-gallery
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026
  • Stream
  • Winter Storm Jan. 25, 2026

Share

WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next