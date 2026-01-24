List of Richmond area shelters open during winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. — With a significant winter storm predicted to bring heavy snow and ice to the Richmond area this weekend, local governments are opening emergency shelters and warming centers to protect unhoused residents from dangerous conditions.

Local News LIVE UPDATES | Virginia Ice Storm 2026: Expect up to 28 hours of winter weather WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula announced that the Salvation Army's Inclement Weather Shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue opened Friday at 5 p.m. for those in need. The city also plans to activate the Caritas Surge Shelter and an additional emergency shelter during the storm. Officials have not yet provided details about the additional shelters they plan to open.

"Our emergency weather shelters, anyone is welcome. So if you notice a neighbor who is without power who needs to go to that place, that's why we're going to send the location because it's welcome for everyone," Avula said.

Local News Is Richmond ready for the winter storm? Mayor Danny Avula says yes. WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Henrico County has tentative plans to use the Sports and Events Center at Interstate 295 and Interstate 95 for sheltering operations, though the location may change based on need.

"We have plans in place to leverage [the Sports and Events Center], but we also have plans in place to be able to provide other services as needed," said Rob Rowley, chief of emergency management for Henrico County.

Petersburg announced its Comfort Station at 100 W. Washington Street will extend hours starting Saturday at 6 p.m. and remain open through Monday morning.

Hanover County will open three warming centers Sunday at 7 a.m.: Beaverdam Baptist Church at 19110 Beaver Dam Road, Winns Baptist Church at 12320 Winns Church Road, and Fairmount Christian Church at 6502 Creighton Road.

Chesterfield County is not planning to open a shelter to the general public but is working with nonprofits and faith-based groups to help unhoused residents.

The Virginia Department of Social Services said in a statement that if localities need additional support delivering mass care services, "the Virginia Emergency Support Team will work any requests that they receive for support from those localities and coordinate to meet those needs."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.