Driver critically injured in 3-car wreck that closed Buford Road for hours

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver was critically injured in a three-car crash that closed a road for hours in Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Buford Road around 3:15 p.m. That is where investigators said an SUV traveling south crossed the double yellow line and sideswiped a sedan traveling in the opposite direction.

That sedan then lost control and spun out before being hit by a pickup truck, which was also headed south.

Driver critically injured after 3-car Chesterfield wreck

The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Buford Road was closed between Pinetta Drive and Jahnke Road until around 8 p.m.

Officers said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.