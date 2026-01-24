Virginia National Guard deploys 300 personnel ahead of major winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia National Guard has staged 300 soldiers and airmen at facilities across the Commonwealth to support response efforts for the significant winter weather that will impact Virginia.

Response crews are coordinating with regional emergency managers at their staging locations to conduct missions as conditions deteriorate. Members of the Virginia Defense Force are also supporting response operations.

"While Virginia's localities are equipped to respond to winter weather, the Virginia National Guard is ready to provide additional capabilities should they become necessary," said Brigadier General Todd H. Hubbard, VNG Director of the Joint Staff.

Hubbard praised the personnel who moved to staging locations on short notice and thanked their families and employers for supporting the mission.

VNG troops are organized in multifunctional teams capable of reducing debris to help clear roads and power line routes and move commodities. The units have heavy-duty tactical trucks capable of traveling through deep snow.

Black Hawk helicopters with rescue hoist capabilities are also alerted and on standby for emergency operations.

During domestic operations, the VNG responds as part of a multi-agency team with other state and local agencies.

