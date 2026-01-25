Troopers respond to 60 crashes as winter storm begins in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police said troopers have already responded to 60 statewide on Saturday as a major winter storm brings snow, sleet and freezing rain to the Commonwealth.

Officials said troopers responded to the following wrecks, which may not necessarily have been weather-related, as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday:



Division 1 (Central Va./Richmond) – 11 crashes, 1 with injuries

Division 2 (Northwest Va./Winchester/Harrisonburg) – 2 crashes, no injuries

Division 3 (Central/Western Va./Appomattox) – 5 crashes, 2 with injuries

Division 4 (Southwest Va.) – 16 crashes, 1 with injuries

Division 5 (Hampton Roads) – 4 crashes, 1 with injuries

Division 6 (Western Va./Roanoke) – 11 crashes, 1 with injuries

Division 7 (Northern Va.) – 11 crashes, no injuries

Troopers urged drivers to "stay off the roads" all day Sunday and into Monday morning.

"If you are on the roads, give VDOT trucks and emergency crews room to do their jobs. Also understand that storm impacts could delay emergency response to stranded motorists," troopers said.

Troopers previously offered these tips for people who have to drive during the storm:



Use headlights. Increasing your visibility helps you to avoid slick and dangerous spots on the road, as well as helps other drivers see you better.



Slow your speed. Though state police works closely with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to identify problem areas on Virginia’s highways during a winter storm, drivers still must drive for conditions. Slowing your speed gives you more time to safely react and avoid a crash. Drive your vehicle based on your ability to properly maintain control of your vehicle.

Don’t tailgate. You need increased stopping distance on slick road surfaces. Give yourself more space between vehicles traveling ahead of you to avoid rear end collisions.



Buckle Up. Most crashes that occur during winter weather are caused by vehicles sliding into guardrails, off the road or other vehicles. Wearing your seat belt protects you from being thrown around the inside of your vehicle and suffering serious injury in a crash.



Check Your Vehicle. Make sure your vehicle is in good working order for the conditions. Fill up the tank in advance. Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid, tire tread, battery life, etc.



Don’t leave home without a window scraper, blanket, bottled water, snack, cell phone charger and flashlight.

