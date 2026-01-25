Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia Ice Storm: Updated power outage numbers across Central Virginia

Power Outages: What to Expect on Sunday
RICHMOND, Va. — Winter weather in Central Virginia will transition to freezing rain during the course of Sunday, except for areas right against the coast, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, where plain rain is expected as temperatures rise above freezing. Ice accumulations are expected Sunday into the evening hours, creating potentially hazardous travel conditions and the possibility of power outages. Scroll down for updated power outage numbers.

Dominion Energy

Appalachian Power Company

A&N Electric Cooperative

B-A-R-C Electric Cooperative

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative

Community Electric Cooperative

Craig-Botetourt Electric Cooperative

Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative

Northern Neck Electric Cooperative

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative

Prince George Electric Cooperative

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative

Southside Electric Cooperative

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

