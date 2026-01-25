Virginia Ice Storm: Updated power outage numbers across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Winter weather in Central Virginia will transition to freezing rain during the course of Sunday, except for areas right against the coast, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, where plain rain is expected as temperatures rise above freezing. Ice accumulations are expected Sunday into the evening hours, creating potentially hazardous travel conditions and the possibility of power outages. Scroll down for updated power outage numbers.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.