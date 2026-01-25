Henrico schools, offices, courts closed Monday due to winter storm

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County announced that all general government offices, facilities, courts, and clerks’ offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, due to the winter storm.

Officials urged people in Henrico to avoid travel, prepare for possible power outages, and use 911 only for emergencies. The police nonemergency line (804-501-5000) is available for other safety concerns.

Road crews are working to clear primary and secondary roads, while the Emergency Operations Center remains active to monitor conditions and coordinate response efforts, including the potential opening of emergency shelters if needed.

Trash collection, as well as operations at the Springfield Road and Charles City Road public-use areas, will be suspended until conditions improve.

