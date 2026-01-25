NWS expects power outages to spike overnight Sunday, into Monday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Local governments are working with state and federal partners to ensure the safety and well-being of all Virginians as a winter storm moves through the Commonwealth.

Inside the Virginia Emergency Operations Center in North Chesterfield, state and federal partners stand ready to help all local communities across Virginia.

"It could be things like bottled water or chainsaw crews, if trees come down and block roadways, those types of things, to be able to relieve some of the pressure for them, and to be able to help with the funding of it as well," Jason Elmore said.

Elmore with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management says so far they've had requests from local governments for military style meals that are ready to eat and don't require power, and requests for four wheel drives.

"That's why we pre-positioned our national guard around the Commonwealth for to be able to help out first responders as they're trying to get to emergencies," Elmore said.

Katie Carter, an emergency response specialist with the National Weather Service, says she's expecting power outages to spike overnight and into Monday.

"We're expecting outages tomorrow to actually go up, so there will likely be worse power outages tomorrow due to the weight of the ice and then the gusty winds that come in after the storm leaves," Carter said.

If you do lose power, Governor Abigail Spanberger is reminding people to keep your generator outside. She said since the storm began, an increasing number of people are reporting to emergency rooms with carbon monoxide exposure.

"If you're using a generator, please make sure that you're utilizing it outside. It shouldn't be in the house or in the basement. They do put off toxic fumes that can really cause damage and, in some cases death, to people and to family pets," Spanberger said.

'Stay off the roads'

The governor also continues to urge Virginians to stay off the roads.

"Please continue to stay off the roads. As temperatures are dropping, our roads will be freezing. We need to, one, keep all Virginians safe, but but to make sure the roadways are clear, so that V dot trucks can continue to do their clearing and provide solutions, whether it's the brine or the abrasives on the ground, and also so that we can ensure that folks who might need to get to an emergency room," Spanberger said.

As this storm progresses, if you have any questions for the state related to the storm - for example, if you lose power and you need to locate a warming center - you can call 211. That's the state's public inquiry line that they have staffed during the storm.

