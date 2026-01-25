VDOT urges drivers to stay off roads until mid-morning Monday

RICHMOND, Va. — VDOT officials are urging Virginia drivers to stay home Monday morning as wet pavement from Sunday's winter storm is expected to refreeze overnight, creating dangerous driving conditions.

"Drivers should wait for conditions to improve before resuming travel until at least mid-morning on Monday," VDOT officials said. "Drivers should stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary due to hazardous driving conditions and to assist with the safety of VDOT crews and emergency responders working along the roadways."

Richmond crews are actively treating roads as needed and responding to changing conditions.

Officials said once interstates and primary routes reach minor condition - meaning bare pavement except for isolated patches of snow, ice or slush - crews will shift to neighborhoods and subdivisions.

By delaying travel, VDOT crews can reach residential areas sooner, officials said.

Nearly 80 crews are on standby specifically to clear trees and limbs from roads, especially in areas where freezing rain is forecast. The combination of ice accumulation and wind could bring down power lines and create additional road hazards.

VDOT's warning comes as the Richmond area experiences its first significant snowstorm of 2026, with temperatures expected to remain well below freezing through Monday morning.

While officials urged folks to stay off the roads, they offered these tips for when travel is essential:



Don't crowd the plow: Don't pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is absolutely necessary. Treat these as you would emergency response vehicles.

Drive slower and keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road.

Allow more time to reach your destination.

Use additional caution while traveling on bridges, ramps and overpasses as these elevated surfaces become slippery first

Keep an emergency supply kit in your car at all times in case of a breakdown or stoppage.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.