Zach expects worst of the freezing rain between 6–9 p.m. Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel is urging everyone in the Richmond area to stay off the roads Sunday evening as heavy sleet transitions to a dangerous wave of freezing rain.

The most serious threat is expected between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, when the final band of precipitation arrives.

While radar shows rain, it will fall as freezing rain in subfreezing temperatures.

Zach expects ice accumulations of 0.25 to 0.5 inches from Danville to South Hill to Emporia, stretching through Petersburg, Chester, Richmond, and Ashland.

"That’s significant and it’s a big area," he warned.

Zach cautioned that the current relative calm, with most areas still having power, may not last.

Freezing rain headed to Virginia: Sunday 2:30 p.m. Winter Weather Update

“Charge your phones, charge your devices now so that if [an outage] does happen to you, at least you’ll have a good full charge,” he said.

Precipitation should end by 10 p.m. in Richmond, with clearing later further east.

He said we can expect some melting Monday thanks to sunshine and slightly above-freezing temperatures.

“If you can just scrape everything down pretty low, let the sun work for you,” he advised. “Even when it’s in the 20s, that’ll happen.”

Zach said he will remain at the station through the evening. “Pray that you keep your power on,” he told viewers.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.