Blood-drenched zombies invade Carytown for Richmond Zombie Walk

RICHMOND, Va. — Blood-drenched zombies lurched down Cary Street on Saturday as part of the 20th annual Richmond Zombie Walk.

The event draws crowds to Carytown each year to watch the grisly parade of the undead.

The walk was started by Anthony Menez and Josh Bishop, who said they love Halloween more than Christmas, according to the Richmond Zombie Walk website.

"One of the best things about this is just to see how many people come out and give it their all every time," Bishop said in a 2022 interview. "And we love that."

Participants have plenty of incentive to create elaborate costumes, as prizes are awarded in several categories including most disgusting, best couple and group, best pop culture theme, best zombie kid and best overall.

While the spectacle provides Halloween entertainment, it also serves a greater purpose by raising money for suicide awareness.

VIDEO VAULT 2022: Ghoulish video shows zombies taking Carytown

Ghoulish video shows zombies taking Carytown

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.