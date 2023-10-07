Watch Now
Man critically injured in Richmond neighborhood, police say

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Clarkson Road just before 3:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting, Lt. Angela Smith with Richmond Police said.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Oct 07, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in a Southside neighborhood in early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Clarkson Road just before 3:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting, Lt. Angela Smith with Richmond Police said.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound," Smith said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

