Richmond woman leads effort to 'make our streets safer' after 13 deaths in 2025

RICHMOND, Va. — Thirteen pedestrians were killed in Richmond in 2025, including Valentine Museum head Bill Martin, who died this past weekend while crossing East Broad Street at North 10th Street in a crosswalk.

Martin's death has renewed focus on pedestrian safety efforts already underway in the city, led by advocates working behind the scenes to make streets safer for walkers.

"We shouldn't be losing anybody to crossing our streets in the city," said Louise Lockett Gordon, who chairs Richmond's Safe and Healthy Streets Commission.

The driver who struck Martin stayed on the scene and has not been charged. Investigators will consult with the Commonwealth's Attorney to determine whether charges are appropriate.

"I hope that his passing can shine a light on that to really continue to galvanize us to make our streets safer for folks moving around," Lockett Gordon said.

WATCH: Valentine museum director Bill Martin remembered for transformative leadership

Valentine museum director Bill Martin remembered for transformative leadership

Richmond's Safe and Healthy Streets Commission includes 12 members, including a City Council member, the Richmond Public Schools superintendent, the commanding officer of the police department's traffic division, the head of public works, the city's traffic engineer and three members with expertise in transportation safety.

"We basically keep an eye on what plans the city has. Where are we with those plans? What do we need to do to further that along?" Lockett Gordon said.

While large permanent infrastructure changes take time, the city is implementing short-term projects that are making an impact. These include speed bumps in the VCU area, changes at the Hermitage Road and Laburnum Avenue intersection, and speed cameras, especially around schools.

"We would love to see more things like that, and are encouraged by DPW doing more short-term projects in the interim of those longer infrastructure changes," Lockett Gordon said.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said his department is ramping up speed enforcement to slow drivers down.

"We have officers on motorcycles and in their police cars running radar to slow folks down," Edwards said. "Everything gets better when operators are slowed down. Not only do they have a better chance of avoiding a crash, but if there is a crash, it's more survivable than if speeds are increased."

WATCH: Richmond police chief warns against celebratory gunfire ahead of New Year's Eve

Richmond police chief warns against celebratory gunfire ahead of New Year's Eve

However, Lockett Gordon believes infrastructure changes will have the biggest impact on keeping pedestrians safe.

"The infrastructure really determines how you operate, whether you're walking, biking, catching the bus. That's the key to most of this is the most important thing," she said.

The Safe and Healthy Streets Commission serves as an advisory committee to City Council, with several council members or their aides attending meetings.

"Your voice will be heard in that way of elevating what's important to you," Lockett Gordon said.

Richmond's Safe and Healthy Streets Commission meets quarterly at the main Richmond Public Library downtown. Their next meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m., with virtual attendance available for those who cannot attend in person.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.