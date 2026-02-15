Richmond NAACP honors founders, recognizes members at annual luncheon: 'Oldest and boldest'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond branch of the NAACP held its Founders and Membership Recognition Luncheon at First African Baptist Church, celebrating the organization's mission and honoring contributors.

The Richmond NAACP branch, founded in 1917, will turn 109 years old in May. The national organization was founded in 1909.

"The NAACP was founded by Blacks, Whites, and Jews. But especially in times like these, we need the NAACP, and we're relevant, and we want folks to know that we're relevant," Richmond NAACP President James J.J. Minor said.

Minor emphasized the organization's continued importance at federal, state and local levels on issues including housing, education and economic development.

"We're still the oldest and boldest civil rights organization, and we're standing strong," Minor said.

CBS 6 Assignment Director Robert Hughes received the Virginia Catherine Minor Sponsor Award on behalf of the station during the event, which coincided with Black History Month.

The event also recognized Sylvia Wood, the first woman president of the Richmond branch, and Jalyn Vance, a newly elected national board director representing Virginia.

Multiple organizations and life members received awards recognizing their contributions to the NAACP.

The branch will hold its Freedom Fund event on May 14.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.