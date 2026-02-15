Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hill's 20 lead VCU over Richmond 78-67 on Valentine's Day

Led by Terrence Hill Jr.'s 20 points, the VCU Rams defeated the Richmond Spiders 78-67 to extend their win streak to nine games. Will Johnston led Richmond with 17 points. The Rams improved to 20-6 with the victory and the Spiders fell to 14-12.
RICHMOND, Va. — Terrence Hill Jr. scored 20 points as VCU beat Richmond 78-67 on Saturday night for the Rams' ninth consecutive win.

Hill also added five rebounds for the Rams (20-6, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jadrian Tracey scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Nyk Lewis had 10 points and shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. The Rams extended their winning streak to nine games.

Will Johnston led the way for the Spiders (14-12, 4-9) with 17 points. AJ Lopez added 14 points for Richmond. Mike Walz also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

VCU took the lead for good 31 seconds into the game and the score was 47-27 at halftime, with Hill racking up 15 points. VCU was outscored by Richmond in the second half by nine points, with Lewis scoring a team-high eight points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
