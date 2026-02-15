Hill's 20 lead VCU over Richmond 78-67 on Valentine's Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Terrence Hill Jr. scored 20 points as VCU beat Richmond 78-67 on Saturday night for the Rams' ninth consecutive win.

Hill also added five rebounds for the Rams (20-6, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jadrian Tracey scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Nyk Lewis had 10 points and shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. The Rams extended their winning streak to nine games.

Will Johnston led the way for the Spiders (14-12, 4-9) with 17 points. AJ Lopez added 14 points for Richmond. Mike Walz also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

VCU took the lead for good 31 seconds into the game and the score was 47-27 at halftime, with Hill racking up 15 points. VCU was outscored by Richmond in the second half by nine points, with Lewis scoring a team-high eight points after halftime.

