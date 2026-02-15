Man critically injured outside Richmond pizza parlor, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured after being shot outside a pizza parlor early on Valentine's Day, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 200 block of East Grace Street around 1:45 a.m., according to emergency communication logs.

The man was shot in the chest outside the pizza parlor, sources told Burkett. The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating and seeking information about the shooting.

Those sources said many people were in the area with cellphones when the gunshots were heard. Detectives are looking for video of the incident.

Roughly an hour later, another man was shot, this time on the city's Southside, sources told Burkett. That victim suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, sources said.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call Richmond Police or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.