Man shot multiple times in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot multiple times on Richmond's Southside early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called for a shooting in the 100 block of Greshamwood Place, which is not far from Milothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway, around 3 a.m.

Sources told Burkett that the victim was taken to an area hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The shooting happened roughly an hour after another man was critically injured in a shooting on East Grace Street.



No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

