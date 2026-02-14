This year's Richmond SPCA's Dog Jog is Saturday, March 21

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 24th annual Dog Jog and 5K Run, benefiting the Richmond SPCA, is Saturday, March 21 at the Robins-Starr Humane Center on Hermitage Road.

Register for the chip-timed 5K (3.1-mile) for people only at 10 a.m., the half-mile Kids' Fun Run for ages 4 to 10 at 11 a.m. or the leisurely 1-mile Dog Jog at 11:30 a.m.

"Join us for a Block Party with special activities for kids and pets, live music and other entertainment, beer and food trucks and an outdoor Marketplace filled with sponsors and other vendors offering giveaways and cool merch for sale," organizers said.

Award-winning WTVR CBS 6 anchor and reporter Greg McQuade will return as emcee.

Proceeds from the event benefit the pets in the care of the Richmond SPCA.

WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.