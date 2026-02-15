Florida driver arrested after ramming car, causing dozen incidents on Interstate 95 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A Florida driver led Virginia State Police on a wild chase up Interstate 95, ramming a car off the road and causing at least a dozen incidents before being arrested on Saturday.

Troopers began pursuing a pickup truck with Florida tags in Petersburg. At mile marker 78, which is near the exit for Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, troopers witnessed the driver ram a car off the road.

State Police said the pickup truck driver caused at least a dozen more incidents during the chase, but nobody was seriously injured.

The driver was finally stopped in Spotsylvania County and arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.