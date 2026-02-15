Man seriously injured after shooting at Richmond bodega, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was seriously injured after a shooting at a bodega on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the Mega Bodega for a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of Southwood Parkway at 7:55 p.m., according to emergency communication logs. That is near the Southwood Apartments.

SCENE VIDEO: Man seriously injured after shooting at Richmond bodega

Sources told Burkett that the victim was shot in the thigh. His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening, according those sources.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting, according to Burkett.

No suspect information or details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

