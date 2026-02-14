Student-athletes explore sports careers at Futures Day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Student-athlete baseball players from Richmond and Norfolk got a front-row seat to their future during Futures Day at Tuckahoe Sports Inc.

The event connected young athletes directly with industry professionals, offering career advice, mentorship and real-world insight into the many paths available in sports, both on and off the field.

Professional pitcher and high school graduate Aaron McGarity said the event focused on sharing what's possible for young athletes.

Kids on First, a community-based nonprofit committed to making baseball accessible for inner-city youth, hosted the event.

Featured industry professionals included CBS 6's GeNienne Samuels, ESPN analyst Lake Lewis Jr., Richmond Times-Dispatch's Matt Kiewiet, Richmond Flying Squirrels executive program representatives, umpire Cliff, professional pitcher Aaron McGarity and Chosen 1 Foundation's Brandon Ashe.

Other attendees included umpires and coaches.

