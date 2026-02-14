Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sign up for Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k before March 1 price increase

'Walk with your family, reunite with your running buddies or cross the finish line in costume... just don't miss it because it's going to be the BIGGEST block party ever!'
Richmond's Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K reveals 2026 T-shirt and medal design. The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K is one of the country's largest races, last year attracting 24,000 runners and walkers.
Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K unveils 2026 shirt and medal design
RICHMOND, Va. -- Secure your spot in the 2026 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger before the price increases on Sunday, March 1.

"The 10k is a day about togetherness and we look forward to bringing the community together once more for the 27th running of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k," organizers with Sports Backers wrote. "Walk with your family, reunite with your running buddies or cross the finish line in costume... just don't miss it because it's going to be the BIGGEST block party ever!"

Click here to register for the April 18, 2026 race.

Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K unveils 2026 shirt and medal design

