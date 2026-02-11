Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K unveils 2026 shirt and medal design

RICHMOND, Va. — The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K unveiled its 2026 t-shirt and medal design. The aqua-colored t-shirt was designed by Think, a Richmond-area branding and creative agency, and showcases the historic architecture that defines the iconic race course.

"The shirt is very exciting," Sportsbackers PR and Communications Manager Nan Callahan told CBS 6. "It's got nice little detail."

The design features elements including street lights and colors representing the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger.

The accompanying medal complements the shirt.

"I love how much it pops with purple around the edge and complimenting blue and orange ribbon that has the finisher on it as well," Callahan said.

The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K is one of the country's largest races, last year attracting 24,000 runners and walkers.

Click here for more information about this year's race on April 18.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.