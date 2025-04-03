Watch Now
Probe launched after body found in Richmond near Interstate 64

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are searching for answers after a person's body was found on Richmond's Northside on Thursday morning.

The discovery happened near the intersection of North Fifth Street and Hospital Street, which is just off Interstate 64.

Officers said that foul play was not suspected.

The medical examiner's office will determine the person's cause of death.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

