Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Items stolen from Hanover Tavern's 1st-ever Black History Month display: 'The history is gone'

Ricks: 'It has left a disconcerting feeling that someone would take from my family and take away from sharing those continued stories'
- The historic Hanover Tavern is asking for the public's help to find the people responsible for stealing items from its Black History Month exhibit last Friday. Someone opened up a display case, which was not locked at the time and stole several items from it, including some stamps of Buffalo Soldiers, a trinket case and a $100 Confederate bill, according to staff at the nonprofit.
Black History Month Thefts
Posted at 4:26 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 16:40:14-05

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The historic Hanover Tavern is asking for the public's help to find the people responsible for stealing items from its Black History Month exhibit Friday, Feb. 16.

Someone opened up a display case, which was not locked at the time and stole several items from it, including some stamps of Buffalo Soldiers, a trinket case and a $100 Confederate bill,according to staff at the nonprofit.

Hanover Tavern Stolen Items
1 — Silver Trinket Box
2— Perfume Decanter
3 — Pressing Hot Comb
4 — Confederate Currency
5 — Framed Stamp Collection

Staff said they are devastated since the items, like everything else in the exhibit, were donated by community members.

Some of the stolen family heirlooms belonged to Joyce Ricks.

She provided the items for the display because as a former librarian, she said she knows the importance of people getting to see items to learn about history.

"It has left a disconcerting feeling that someone would take from my family and take away from sharing those continued stories," Ricks said. "Because we have young people in our family that I would have shared it with. So the history is gone, but the stories are still with me."

Joyce Ricks
"Memories are something that people cannot steal," Joyce Ricks said.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft and deputies said they are reviewing security footage to try and identify suspects.

Tavern staff said they just want the items returned. As a result, if whoever is responsible returns the items, staffers said no questions will be asked.

Anyone with information about that could help investigators is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Please SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

📱More Hanover news from WTVR.com

650-plus attend churches' Night to Shine prom for people with special needs USPS says Richmond-area hub in midst of 10-year overhaul, as mail issues mount Crusade for Voters wants Richmond Superintendent gone. School Board responds. Troopers: Driver killed in I-295 wreck ran off interstate and hit trees Why she says funding for clinics is 'critical to maintaining a healthy Virginia' Bob Marley tribute concert celebrates icon’s ‘huge' influence 'beyond music’ Virginia lawmakers push for more sickle cell testing, treatment locations Lawsuits ask courts to overturn Virginia's treatment of transgender students Virginia lawmakers advancing bills that aim to protect access to contraception If you need help filing your taxes, they'll do it for free

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone