Items stolen from Hanover Tavern's 1st-ever Black History Month display: 'The history is gone'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The historic Hanover Tavern is asking for the public's help to find the people responsible for stealing items from its Black History Month exhibit Friday, Feb. 16.

Someone opened up a display case, which was not locked at the time and stole several items from it, including some stamps of Buffalo Soldiers, a trinket case and a $100 Confederate bill,according to staff at the nonprofit.

Hanover Tavern 1 — Silver Trinket Box

2— Perfume Decanter

3 — Pressing Hot Comb

4 — Confederate Currency

5 — Framed Stamp Collection

Staff said they are devastated since the items, like everything else in the exhibit, were donated by community members.

Some of the stolen family heirlooms belonged to Joyce Ricks.

She provided the items for the display because as a former librarian, she said she knows the importance of people getting to see items to learn about history.

"It has left a disconcerting feeling that someone would take from my family and take away from sharing those continued stories," Ricks said. "Because we have young people in our family that I would have shared it with. So the history is gone, but the stories are still with me."

WTVR "Memories are something that people cannot steal," Joyce Ricks said.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft and deputies said they are reviewing security footage to try and identify suspects.

Tavern staff said they just want the items returned. As a result, if whoever is responsible returns the items, staffers said no questions will be asked.

Anyone with information about that could help investigators is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

