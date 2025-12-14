Man shot at Buffalo Wild Wings in Mechanicsville, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Mechanicsville late Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened at the restaurant in the 7200 block of Bell Creek Road around 11:40 p.m.

SCENE VIDEO: Man shot at Buffalo Wild Wings in Mechanicsville, Crime Insider sources say

SCENE VIDEO: Man shot at Buffalo Wild Wings in Mechanicsville, Crime Insider sources say

Investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office were sorting through witness information to determine the number of shooters involved, according to Crime Insider sources.

The condition of the victim has not been released. No arrests have been announced at this time.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.