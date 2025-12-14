Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person killed in Mechanicsville wreck, deputies say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a crash in Mechanicsville early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened in the 7200 block of Brooking Way, according to deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Officials have confirmed that one person was killed in the crash, but no details have been released about what led to the incident.

The investigation into the wreck remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

