Community invited to sing Christmas carols for beloved Hanover principal recovering from accident

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A beloved Hanover County educator is facing a lengthy recovery after a life-altering accident, prompting his community to rally around him with a Christmas caroling event.

Denny Waldrop, a longtime principal, coach, farmer and community figure, suffered serious injuries in May while delivering flowers. He faces multiple surgeries ahead as part of his recovery process.

The public is invited to join his family and friends when they gather to sing Christmas carols at his home in Beaverdam.

The Caroling & Hymns for Denny will take place on Sunday at 4 p.m. at 18393 Askew Lane in Beaverdam.

There will be complimentary hot chocolate at the event, which aims to show support for Waldrop, whose decades of service as an educator, coach and community member have left a lasting impact on countless people.

Waldrop's friends and family hope the gathering will provide encouragement during his ongoing recovery.

