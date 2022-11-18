Watch Now
Final Score Friday Week 13 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Final Score Week 12: Fifth Quarter Bonus Game Analysis
Posted at 5:05 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 17:05:21-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Week 13 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

(6)MANCHESTER
(5)THOMAS DALE
(3)VARINA
KING GEORGE
(9)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
GLEN ALLEN
(10)L.C. BIRD
POQUOSON
THOMAS JEFFERSON
GREENSVILLE
KING WILLIAM
NORTHUMBERLAND
KING & QUEEN
GOOCHLAND
WARREN COUNTY
CAROLINE
BRENTSVILLE DISTRICT
WESTMORELAND
ESSEX
HANOVER
(2)DINWIDDIE 		SAT
1:30
BENEDICTINE
(4)TRINITY EPISCOPAL		SAT
1PM

Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.

