Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday Week 3 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Final Score Friday Scoreboard
WTVR
Final Score Friday Scoreboard
Final Score Friday Scoreboard
Posted at 4:01 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 16:01:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE.

Week 3 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

J.R. TUCKER
MEADOWBROOK		6
12 (OT)
(3)THOMAS DALE
(4)HERMITAGE		42
21
PRINCE GEORGE
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
(6)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
COLLEGIATE
(7)PATRICK HENRY
GLEN ALLEN
MECHANICSVILLE
(8)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
(9)MIDLOTHIAN
CLOVER HILL
I.C. NORCOM
(10)HOPEWELL
ESSEX
KING WILLIAM
MATOACA
HANOVER
MILLS GODWIN
ATLEE

AMELIA

THOMAS JEFFERSON

HENRICO

DEEP RUN

COSBY

JAMES RIVER

7
14 (OT)

(5)DINWIDDIE

NORTH STAFFORD

GEORGE WYTHE

MANCHESTER

MONACAN

L.C. BIRD

HUGUENOT

POWHATAN

NORTHUMBERLAND

CHARLES CITY

RAPPAHANOCK

WEST POINT

KING & QUEEN

CUMBERLAND

Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.

Week 2 Scores and Highlights
Week 1 Scores and Highlights

Final Score Friday
Final Score Friday

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Final Score Friday FSF_Web_Watch Now_480x360.png

Watch Central Virginia's only local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m.