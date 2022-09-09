Final Score Friday Week 3 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Week 3 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
|J.R. TUCKER
MEADOWBROOK
|6
12 (OT)
|(3)THOMAS DALE
(4)HERMITAGE
|42
21
|PRINCE GEORGE
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
|(6)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
COLLEGIATE
|(7)PATRICK HENRY
GLEN ALLEN
|MECHANICSVILLE
(8)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
|(9)MIDLOTHIAN
CLOVER HILL
|I.C. NORCOM
(10)HOPEWELL
|ESSEX
KING WILLIAM
|MATOACA
HANOVER
|MILLS GODWIN
ATLEE
AMELIA
THOMAS JEFFERSON
HENRICO
DEEP RUN
COSBY
JAMES RIVER
|7
14 (OT)
(5)DINWIDDIE
NORTH STAFFORD
GEORGE WYTHE
MANCHESTER
MONACAN
L.C. BIRD
HUGUENOT
POWHATAN
NORTHUMBERLAND
CHARLES CITY
RAPPAHANOCK
WEST POINT
KING & QUEEN
CUMBERLAND
