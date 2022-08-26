Watch Now
SportsFinal Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday Week 1 scores and highlights

Don't miss Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Final Score Friday Scoreboard
WTVR
Final Score Friday Scoreboard
Final Score Friday Scoreboard
Posted at 3:41 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 15:53:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

And new this year, Lane and Sean will dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

The app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE.

Week 1

(6) HOPEWELL
(2) VARINA
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
JULIUS CHAMBERS
COSBY
(3) THOMAS DALE
MEADOWBROOK
(4) HERMITAGE
GOOCHLAND
KING WILLIAM
KECOUGHTAN
MILLS GODWIN
HUGUENOT
LOUISA
GLEN ALLEN   
MATOACA                           		14
21
L.C. BIRD
JAMES RIVER   		27
6
ATLEE
HENRICO		17
19
PETERSBURG
BOOKER T. WASHINGTON
THOMAS JEFFERSON
ARMSTRONG
DOUGLAS FREEMAN
PRINCE GEORGE
GW-DANVILLE
(7) DINWIDDIE
JOHN MARSHALL
GREENSVILLE
COLONIAL BEACH
KING & QUEEN
ESSEX
SUSSEX
LANCASTER
NORTHUMBERLAND
NANDUA
RAPPAHANOCK
CHARLES CITY
MIDDLESEX
WEST POINT
WESTMORELAND

Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.

Final Score Friday
Final Score Friday

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Final Score Friday FSF_Web_Watch Now_480x360.png

Watch Central Virginia's only local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m.