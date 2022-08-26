Final Score Friday Week 1 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
And new this year, Lane and Sean will dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App once the broadcast on TV wraps up.
The app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE.
Week 1
|(6) HOPEWELL
(2) VARINA
|(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
JULIUS CHAMBERS
|COSBY
(3) THOMAS DALE
|MEADOWBROOK
(4) HERMITAGE
|GOOCHLAND
KING WILLIAM
|KECOUGHTAN
MILLS GODWIN
|HUGUENOT
LOUISA
|GLEN ALLEN
MATOACA
|14
21
|L.C. BIRD
JAMES RIVER
|27
6
|ATLEE
HENRICO
|17
19
|PETERSBURG
BOOKER T. WASHINGTON
|THOMAS JEFFERSON
ARMSTRONG
|DOUGLAS FREEMAN
PRINCE GEORGE
|GW-DANVILLE
(7) DINWIDDIE
|JOHN MARSHALL
GREENSVILLE
|COLONIAL BEACH
KING & QUEEN
|ESSEX
SUSSEX
|LANCASTER
NORTHUMBERLAND
|NANDUA
RAPPAHANOCK
|CHARLES CITY
MIDDLESEX
|WEST POINT
WESTMORELAND
