Final Score Friday Week 1 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

And new this year, Lane and Sean will dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

The app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE.

Week 1

(6) HOPEWELL

(2) VARINA (1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS

JULIUS CHAMBERS COSBY

(3) THOMAS DALE MEADOWBROOK

(4) HERMITAGE GOOCHLAND

KING WILLIAM KECOUGHTAN

MILLS GODWIN HUGUENOT

LOUISA GLEN ALLEN

MATOACA 14

21 L.C. BIRD

JAMES RIVER 27

6 ATLEE

HENRICO 17

19 PETERSBURG

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON THOMAS JEFFERSON

ARMSTRONG DOUGLAS FREEMAN

PRINCE GEORGE GW-DANVILLE

(7) DINWIDDIE JOHN MARSHALL

GREENSVILLE COLONIAL BEACH

KING & QUEEN ESSEX

SUSSEX LANCASTER

NORTHUMBERLAND NANDUA

RAPPAHANOCK CHARLES CITY

MIDDLESEX WEST POINT

WESTMORELAND

Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.