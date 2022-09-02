Watch Now
Final Score Friday Week 2 scores and highlights

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, Sept. 2
Final Score Friday Scoreboard
Posted at 9:08 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 09:08:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

And new this year, Lane and Sean will dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

The app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE.

Week 2

(1) HIGHLAND SPRINGS
(7) MANCHESTER 		48
7
(2 )VARINA
GLEN ALLEN		29
7
(8) PATRICK HENRY
MILLS GODWIN		32
7
HENRICO
(5) HERMITAGE
(9) DOUGLAS FREEMAN
JAMES RIVER
PRINCE GEORGE
MIDLOTHIAN 		0
44
MATOACA
CLOVER HILL
DEEP RUN
ATLEE
HANOVER
MONACAN		55
6
INDIAN RIVER
J.R. TUCKER
COLLEGIATE
GOOCHLAND
PETERSBURG
ARMSTRONG
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN
BENEDICTINE
NORTH CROSS
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
(4) DINWIDDIE
HERITAGE-LYNCHBURG
THOMAS JEFFERSON
MEADOWBROOK
GEORGE WYTHE
CAROLINE
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
NEW KENT
JOHN MARSHALL
BRUNSWICK
KING WILLIAM
NANDUA		44
0
LANCASTER
SUSSEX
RAPPAHANOCK
WEST POINT		0
7
JAMESTOWN
ESSEX
CHARLES CITY
NORTHAMPTON
WINDSOR
KING & QUEEN

