Final Score Friday Week 2 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
And new this year, Lane and Sean will dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App once the broadcast on TV wraps up.
The app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE.
Week 2
|(1) HIGHLAND SPRINGS
(7) MANCHESTER
|48
7
|(2 )VARINA
GLEN ALLEN
|29
7
|(8) PATRICK HENRY
MILLS GODWIN
|32
7
|HENRICO
(5) HERMITAGE
|(9) DOUGLAS FREEMAN
JAMES RIVER
|PRINCE GEORGE
MIDLOTHIAN
|0
44
|MATOACA
CLOVER HILL
|DEEP RUN
ATLEE
|HANOVER
MONACAN
|55
6
|INDIAN RIVER
J.R. TUCKER
|COLLEGIATE
GOOCHLAND
|PETERSBURG
ARMSTRONG
|FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN
BENEDICTINE
|NORTH CROSS
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
|(4) DINWIDDIE
HERITAGE-LYNCHBURG
|THOMAS JEFFERSON
MEADOWBROOK
|GEORGE WYTHE
CAROLINE
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
NEW KENT
|JOHN MARSHALL
BRUNSWICK
|KING WILLIAM
NANDUA
|44
0
|LANCASTER
SUSSEX
|RAPPAHANOCK
WEST POINT
|0
7
|JAMESTOWN
ESSEX
|CHARLES CITY
NORTHAMPTON
|WINDSOR
KING & QUEEN
Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.