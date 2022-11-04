Final Score Friday Week 11 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Week 11 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

(8)HANOVER

ATLEE (3)THOMAS DALE

(4)DINWIDDIE (1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS

(2)VARINA 29

0 (5)MANCHESTER

MONACAN JAMES RIVER

(7)MIDLOTHIAN THOMAS JEFFERSON

MILLS GODWIN MECHANICSVILLE

PATRICK HENRY DEEP RUN

HERMITAGE COLLEGIATE

ST. CHRISTOPHER’S COLONIAL HEIGHTS

PETERSBURG GLEN ALLEN

(10)DOUGLAS FREEMAN LAKE TAYLOR

J.R. TUCKER MATOACA

MEADOWBROOK KING & QUEEN

KING WILLIAM 25

45 POWHATAN

COSBY PRINCE GEORGE

HOPEWELL CLOVER HILL

(9)L.C. BIRD GOOCHLAND

LOUISA BENEDICTINE

JOHN PAUL THE GREAT NEW KENT

SMITHFIELD

SPOTSYLVANIA

CAROLINE RAPPAHANOCK

ESSEX NORTHUMBERLAND

LANCASTER JOHN MARSHALL

MIDDLESEX 14

7 NANDUA

WEST POINT

