Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday Week 11 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Final Score Week 10: Fifth Quarter Bonus Game Analysis
Final Score Friday Sponsors
Posted at 5:45 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 17:45:49-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Week 11 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

(8)HANOVER
ATLEE
(3)THOMAS DALE
(4)DINWIDDIE
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
(2)VARINA		29
0
(5)MANCHESTER
MONACAN
JAMES RIVER
(7)MIDLOTHIAN
THOMAS JEFFERSON
MILLS GODWIN
MECHANICSVILLE
PATRICK HENRY
DEEP RUN
HERMITAGE
COLLEGIATE
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
PETERSBURG
GLEN ALLEN
(10)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
LAKE TAYLOR
J.R. TUCKER
MATOACA
MEADOWBROOK
KING & QUEEN
KING WILLIAM 		25
45
POWHATAN
COSBY
PRINCE GEORGE
HOPEWELL
CLOVER HILL
(9)L.C. BIRD
GOOCHLAND
LOUISA
BENEDICTINE
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT
NEW KENT
SMITHFIELD
SPOTSYLVANIA
CAROLINE
RAPPAHANOCK
ESSEX
NORTHUMBERLAND
LANCASTER
JOHN MARSHALL
MIDDLESEX		14
7
NANDUA
WEST POINT

Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.

Week 10 Scores and Highlights
Week 9 Scores and Highlights
Week 8 Scores and Highlights
Week 7 Scores and Highlights
Week 6 Scores and Highlights
Week 5 Scores and Highlights
Week 4 Scores and Highlights
Week 3 Scores and Highlights
Week 2 Scores and Highlights
Week 1 Scores and Highlights

Final Score Friday
Final Score Friday

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Final Score Friday FSF_Web_Watch Now_480x360.png

Watch Central Virginia's only local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m.