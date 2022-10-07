Watch Now
Final Score Friday Week 7 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
WTVR
Posted at 4:20 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 16:20:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Week 7 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

(7)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
DEEP RUN
PATRICK HENRY
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
(2)VARINA
ARMSTRONG
(3)THOMAS DALE
HENRICO
(4)DINWIDDIE
HOPEWELL
HUGUENOT
(6)MIDLOTHIAN
(7)MANCHESTER
L.C. BIRD
MATOACA
PETERSBURG
LAKE TAYLOR
(9)HERMITAGE
MECHANICSVILLE
(10)HANOVER
J.R. TUCKER
GLEN ALLEN
WOODBERRY FOREST
COLLEGIATE
POWHATAN
JAMES RIVER
GOOCHLAND
CHARLOTTESVILLE
MONACAN
COSBY
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
PRINCE GEORGE
GEORGE WYTHE
CLOVER HILL
BENEDICTINE
GEORGETOWN PREP
I.C. NORCOM
KING WILLIAM
CAROLINE
KING GEORGE
ESSEX
NORTHUMBERLAND
LANCASTER
WESTMORELAND
RAPPAHANOCK
COLONIAL BEACH
WEST POINT
MIDDLESEX
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
FORK UNION		SAT
1PM
ST. MICHAELS
(5)TRINITY EPISCOPAL		SAT
1PM
JOHN MARSHALL
CHARLES CITY		MON
7 PM

Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.

Week 6 Scores and Highlights
Week 5 Scores and Highlights
Week 4 Scores and Highlights
Week 3 Scores and Highlights
Week 2 Scores and Highlights
Week 1 Scores and Highlights

Watch Central Virginia's only local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m.