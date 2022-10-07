Final Score Friday Week 7 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.
Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.
You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)
Week 7 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
|(7)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
DEEP RUN
|PATRICK HENRY
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
|(2)VARINA
ARMSTRONG
|(3)THOMAS DALE
HENRICO
|(4)DINWIDDIE
HOPEWELL
|HUGUENOT
(6)MIDLOTHIAN
|(7)MANCHESTER
L.C. BIRD
|MATOACA
PETERSBURG
|LAKE TAYLOR
(9)HERMITAGE
|MECHANICSVILLE
(10)HANOVER
|J.R. TUCKER
GLEN ALLEN
|WOODBERRY FOREST
COLLEGIATE
|POWHATAN
JAMES RIVER
|GOOCHLAND
CHARLOTTESVILLE
|MONACAN
COSBY
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
PRINCE GEORGE
|GEORGE WYTHE
CLOVER HILL
|BENEDICTINE
GEORGETOWN PREP
|I.C. NORCOM
KING WILLIAM
|CAROLINE
KING GEORGE
|ESSEX
NORTHUMBERLAND
|LANCASTER
WESTMORELAND
|RAPPAHANOCK
COLONIAL BEACH
|WEST POINT
MIDDLESEX
|ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
FORK UNION
|SAT
1PM
|ST. MICHAELS
(5)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
|SAT
1PM
|JOHN MARSHALL
CHARLES CITY
|MON
7 PM
Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.
