Final Score Friday Week 4 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
WTVR
Posted at 2:08 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 14:08:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE.

Week 4 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

CLOVER HILL
COSBY
L.C. BIRD
(7)MIDLOTHIAN
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
MARTINSBURG
ATLEE
(6)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
NORFOLK ACADEMY
(5)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
POWHATAN
(9)MANCHESTER
(8)HERMITAGE
(2)VARINA 		0
13
MEADOWBROOK
(3)THOMAS DALE
(10)HANOVER
MILLS GODWIN
DEEP RUN
PATRICK HENRY
HOPEWELL
HENRICO
JAMES RIVER
HUGUENOT
GEORGE WYTHE
MONACAN
COLLEGIATE
NANSEMOND SUFFOLK
JOHN MARSHALL
PETERSBURG
ARMSTRONG
GOOCHLAND
SOUTHAMPTON
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
WARHILL
NEW KENT
KING WILLIAM
CAROLINE
NORTHUMBERLAND
KING & QUEEN
FRANKLIN
ESSEX
LANCASTER
MIDDLESEX
BRUNSWICK
RAPPAHANOCK
BRUTON
WEST POINT

Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.

