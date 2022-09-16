Final Score Friday Week 4 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.
Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE.
Week 4 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
|CLOVER HILL
COSBY
|L.C. BIRD
(7)MIDLOTHIAN
|(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
MARTINSBURG
|ATLEE
(6)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
|NORFOLK ACADEMY
(5)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
|POWHATAN
(9)MANCHESTER
|(8)HERMITAGE
(2)VARINA
|0
13
|MEADOWBROOK
(3)THOMAS DALE
|(10)HANOVER
MILLS GODWIN
|DEEP RUN
PATRICK HENRY
|HOPEWELL
HENRICO
|JAMES RIVER
HUGUENOT
|GEORGE WYTHE
MONACAN
|COLLEGIATE
NANSEMOND SUFFOLK
|JOHN MARSHALL
PETERSBURG
|ARMSTRONG
GOOCHLAND
|SOUTHAMPTON
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
|WARHILL
NEW KENT
|KING WILLIAM
CAROLINE
|NORTHUMBERLAND
KING & QUEEN
|FRANKLIN
ESSEX
|LANCASTER
MIDDLESEX
|BRUNSWICK
RAPPAHANOCK
|BRUTON
WEST POINT
