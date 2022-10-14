Watch Now
Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Final Score Week 7: Fifth Quarter Bonus Game Analysis
Posted at 2:39 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 14:39:35-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Week 8 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

DEEP RUN
MILLS GODWIN
(6)MIDLOTHIAN
(8)MANCHESTER
(9)HANOVER
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
(7)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
HERMITAGE
ATLEE
(2)VARINA
(3)THOMAS DALE
HOPEWELL
(10)THOMAS JEFFERSON
J.R. TUCKER
PETERSBURG
(4)DINWIDDIE
MEADOWBROOK
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
BENEDICTINE
COLLEGIATE
PATRICK HENRY
ARMSTRONG		28
12
PRINCE GEORGE
MATOACA		0
35
GEORGE WYTHE
L.C. BIRD		0
55
COSBY
HUGUENOT
JAMES RIVER
MONACAN
CLOVER HILL
POWHATAN
GLEN ALLEN
POTOMAC
HENRICO
MECHANICSVILLE
MONTICELLO
GOOCHLAND
KING WILLIAM
LAFAYETTE
GRAFTON
NEW KENT
COURTLAND
CAROLINE
COLONIAL BEACH
ESSEX
RAPPAHANOCK
LANCASTER
WESTMORELAND
NORTHUMBERLAND
MIDDLESEX
CHARLES CITY
KING & QUEEN
WEST POINT

Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.

CBS 6 Sports
5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Watch Central Virginia's only local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m.