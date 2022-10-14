Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Week 8 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
|DEEP RUN
MILLS GODWIN
|(6)MIDLOTHIAN
(8)MANCHESTER
|(9)HANOVER
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
|(7)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
HERMITAGE
|ATLEE
(2)VARINA
|(3)THOMAS DALE
HOPEWELL
|(10)THOMAS JEFFERSON
J.R. TUCKER
|PETERSBURG
(4)DINWIDDIE
|MEADOWBROOK
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
|BENEDICTINE
COLLEGIATE
|PATRICK HENRY
ARMSTRONG
|28
12
|PRINCE GEORGE
MATOACA
|0
35
|GEORGE WYTHE
L.C. BIRD
|0
55
|COSBY
HUGUENOT
|JAMES RIVER
MONACAN
|CLOVER HILL
POWHATAN
|GLEN ALLEN
POTOMAC
|HENRICO
MECHANICSVILLE
|MONTICELLO
GOOCHLAND
|KING WILLIAM
LAFAYETTE
|GRAFTON
NEW KENT
|COURTLAND
CAROLINE
|COLONIAL BEACH
ESSEX
|RAPPAHANOCK
LANCASTER
|WESTMORELAND
NORTHUMBERLAND
|MIDDLESEX
CHARLES CITY
|KING & QUEEN
WEST POINT
