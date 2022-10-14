Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Week 8 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

DEEP RUN

MILLS GODWIN (6)MIDLOTHIAN

(8)MANCHESTER (9)HANOVER

(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS (7)DOUGLAS FREEMAN

HERMITAGE ATLEE

(2)VARINA (3)THOMAS DALE

HOPEWELL (10)THOMAS JEFFERSON

J.R. TUCKER PETERSBURG

(4)DINWIDDIE MEADOWBROOK

COLONIAL HEIGHTS BENEDICTINE

COLLEGIATE PATRICK HENRY

ARMSTRONG 28

12 PRINCE GEORGE

MATOACA 0

35 GEORGE WYTHE

L.C. BIRD 0

55 COSBY

HUGUENOT JAMES RIVER

MONACAN CLOVER HILL

POWHATAN GLEN ALLEN

POTOMAC HENRICO

MECHANICSVILLE MONTICELLO

GOOCHLAND KING WILLIAM

LAFAYETTE GRAFTON

NEW KENT COURTLAND

CAROLINE COLONIAL BEACH

ESSEX RAPPAHANOCK

LANCASTER WESTMORELAND

NORTHUMBERLAND MIDDLESEX

CHARLES CITY KING & QUEEN

WEST POINT

Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.

Week 7 Scores and Highlights

Week 6 Scores and Highlights

Week 5 Scores and Highlights

Week 4 Scores and Highlights

Week 3 Scores and Highlights

Week 2 Scores and Highlights

Week 1 Scores and Highlights