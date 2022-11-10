Final Score Friday Week 12 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Week 12 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

COSBY

(6)MANCHESTER JAMES RIVER

(5)THOMAS DALE PRINCE GEORGE

(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS GLEN ALLEN

(7)MIDLOTHIAN HERMITAGE

(10)L.C. BIRD MILLS GODWIN

(9)DOUGLAS FREEMAN POWHATAN

(2)DINWIDDIE PATRICK HENRY

KING GEORGE EASTERN VIEW

(8)HANOVER COLONIAL HEIGHTS

LAFAYETTE HOPEWELL

LAKE TAYLOR GOOCHLAND

SKYLINE CAROLINE

ARMSTRONG BRUTON

KING WILLIAM AMELIA

THOMAS JEFFERSON COLONIAL BEACH

ESSEX NORTHAMPTON

KING & QUEEN RAPPAHANOCK

NORTHUMBERLAND WESTMORELAND

WEST POINT

