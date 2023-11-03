Final Score Friday Week 11 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Week 11 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
|(6)BENEDICTINE
(10)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
|(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
HANOVER
|(2)THOMAS DALE
PETERSBURG
|(5)DINWIDDIE
(7)MATOACA
|(8)GLEN ALLEN
MILLS GODWIN
|(9)THOMAS JEFFERSON
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
|PRINCE GEORGE
HOPEWELL
|HERMITAGE
J.R. TUCKER
|L.C. BIRD
MIDLOTHIAN
|ARMSTRONG
MECHANICSVILLE
|44
7
|JAMES RIVER
CLOVER HILL
|35
6
|KING WILLIAM
KING & QUEEN
|44
0
|(3)MANCHESTER
COSBY
|PATRICK HENRY
(4)VARINA
|ATLEE
HENRICO
|HUEGUENOT
MONACAN
|RICHMOND CITY
POWHATAN
|ST. CHRISTOPHER'S
COLLEGIATE
|SATURDAY 1PM
|LOUISA
GOOCHLAND
|CAROLINE
JAMES MONROE
|NEW KENT
BRUTON
|AMELIA
BUCKINGHAM
|COLONIAL BEACH
LANCASTER
|RAPPAHANOCK
NORTHUMBERLAND
|WEST POINT
CHARLES CITY
|MATHEWS
MIDDLESEX
