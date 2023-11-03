Final Score Friday Week 11 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Week 11 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)



(6)BENEDICTINE

(10)TRINITY EPISCOPAL (1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS

HANOVER (2)THOMAS DALE

PETERSBURG (5)DINWIDDIE

(7)MATOACA (8)GLEN ALLEN

MILLS GODWIN (9)THOMAS JEFFERSON

COLONIAL HEIGHTS PRINCE GEORGE

HOPEWELL HERMITAGE

J.R. TUCKER L.C. BIRD

MIDLOTHIAN ARMSTRONG

MECHANICSVILLE 44

7 JAMES RIVER

CLOVER HILL 35

6 KING WILLIAM

KING & QUEEN 44

0 (3)MANCHESTER

COSBY PATRICK HENRY

(4)VARINA ATLEE

HENRICO HUEGUENOT

MONACAN RICHMOND CITY

POWHATAN ST. CHRISTOPHER'S

COLLEGIATE SATURDAY 1PM LOUISA

GOOCHLAND CAROLINE

JAMES MONROE NEW KENT

BRUTON AMELIA

BUCKINGHAM COLONIAL BEACH

LANCASTER RAPPAHANOCK

NORTHUMBERLAND WEST POINT

CHARLES CITY MATHEWS

MIDDLESEX

