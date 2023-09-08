Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday Week 3 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Final Score Week 2: Fifth Quarter Bonus Game Analysis
Final Score Friday Sponsors
Posted at 9:00 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 09:00:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday  is sponsored by Loyalty Automotive and Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics.

Week 3 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

HENRICO
MATOACA
(5)VARINA
HERMITAGE
MILLS GODWIN
ATLEE
CLOVER HILL
HUGUENOT
GLEN ALLEN
PATRICK HENRY
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
MAURY
POWHATAN
(4)MANCHESTER
(7)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
MECHANICSVILLE
LAKE TAYLOR
(10)HOPEWELL
NANSEMOND SUFFOLK
COLLEGIATE
WOODBERRY FOREST
(8)BENEDICTINE
MEADOWBROOK
J.R. TUCKER
HANOVER
KING WILLIAM
PRINCE GEORGE
DEEP RUN
MONACAN
(9)L.C. BIRD
COSBY
MIDLOTHIAN
GEORGE WYTHE
JAMES RIVER
JOHN MARSHALL
ARMSTRONG
THOMAS JEFFERSON
AMELIA
PETERSBURG
SOUTHAMPTON
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
NOTTOWAY
ORANGE
GOOCHLAND
LAFAYETTE
NEW KENT
LOUISA
MASSAPONAX
SPOTSYLVANIA
CAROLINE
CHARLES CITY
NORTHUMBERLAND
SUSSEX
KING & QUEEN
WESTMORELAND
RAPPAHANOCK

Week 2 Scoreboard: Scores and highlights from across Central Virginia
Week 1 Scoreboard: Scores and highlights from across Central Virginia

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage. Don't miss Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Julie Bragg and Leland Pinder.

Final Score Friday
Final Score Friday

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster