Final Score Friday Week 3 scores and highlights

Week 3 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
|HENRICO
MATOACA
|(5)VARINA
HERMITAGE
|MILLS GODWIN
ATLEE
|CLOVER HILL
HUGUENOT
|GLEN ALLEN
PATRICK HENRY
|(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
MAURY
|POWHATAN
(4)MANCHESTER
|(7)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
MECHANICSVILLE
|LAKE TAYLOR
(10)HOPEWELL
|NANSEMOND SUFFOLK
COLLEGIATE
|WOODBERRY FOREST
(8)BENEDICTINE
|MEADOWBROOK
J.R. TUCKER
|HANOVER
KING WILLIAM
|PRINCE GEORGE
DEEP RUN
|MONACAN
(9)L.C. BIRD
|COSBY
MIDLOTHIAN
|GEORGE WYTHE
JAMES RIVER
|JOHN MARSHALL
ARMSTRONG
|THOMAS JEFFERSON
AMELIA
|PETERSBURG
SOUTHAMPTON
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
NOTTOWAY
|ORANGE
GOOCHLAND
|LAFAYETTE
NEW KENT
|LOUISA
MASSAPONAX
|SPOTSYLVANIA
CAROLINE
|CHARLES CITY
NORTHUMBERLAND
|SUSSEX
KING & QUEEN
|WESTMORELAND
RAPPAHANOCK
