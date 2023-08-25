Final Score Friday Week 1 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games onthe CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.
Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.
You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)
Week 1 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
|MONACAN
MIDLOTHIAN
|13
21
|ATLEE
(8)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
|CLOVER HILL
MEADOWBROOK
|JAMES RIVER
(7)L.C. BIRD
|(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
MIRAMAR, FL.
|(2)DINWIDDIE
GW-DANVILLE
|(4)THOMAS DALE
COSBY
|(6)VARINA
INDIAN RIVER
|MECHANICSVILLE
DEEP RUN
|GLEN ALLEN
PRINCE GEORGE
|OSCAR SMITH
HERMITAGE
|J.R. TUCKER
CAROLINE
|PATRICK HENRY
LOUISA
|THOMAS JEFFERSON
HUGUENOT
|PETERSBURG
BOOKER T. WASHINGTON
|MCKINLEY TECH
ARMSTRONG
|KING WILLIAM
STUARTS DRAFT
|RAPPAHANOCK CO.
BLESSED SACRAMENT-HUGUENOT
|SUSSEX
ESSEX
|CHARLES CITY
LANCASTER
|NORTHUMBERLAND
SURRY
|RAPPAHANOCK
NANDUA
|WESTMORELAND
WEST POINT
|KING AND QUEEN
COLONIAL BEACH
|GREENSVILLE
JOHN MARSHALL
