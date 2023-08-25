Watch Now
Final Score Friday Week 1 scores and highlights

Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson share a preview of the upcoming 2023 high school football season.
Final Score Friday Sponsors
Posted at 12:31 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 12:32:51-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games onthe CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday  is sponsored by Loyalty Automotive and Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics.

Week 1 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

MONACAN
MIDLOTHIAN		13
21
ATLEE
(8)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
CLOVER HILL
MEADOWBROOK
JAMES RIVER
(7)L.C. BIRD
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
MIRAMAR, FL.
(2)DINWIDDIE
GW-DANVILLE
(4)THOMAS DALE
COSBY
(6)VARINA
INDIAN RIVER
MECHANICSVILLE
DEEP RUN
GLEN ALLEN
PRINCE GEORGE
OSCAR SMITH
HERMITAGE
J.R. TUCKER
CAROLINE
PATRICK HENRY
LOUISA
THOMAS JEFFERSON
HUGUENOT
PETERSBURG
BOOKER T. WASHINGTON
MCKINLEY TECH
ARMSTRONG
KING WILLIAM
STUARTS DRAFT
RAPPAHANOCK CO.
BLESSED SACRAMENT-HUGUENOT
SUSSEX
ESSEX
CHARLES CITY
LANCASTER
NORTHUMBERLAND
SURRY
RAPPAHANOCK
NANDUA
WESTMORELAND
WEST POINT
KING AND QUEEN
COLONIAL BEACH
GREENSVILLE
JOHN MARSHALL

