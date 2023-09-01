Watch Now
Final Score Friday Week 2 scores and highlights

Posted at 2:40 PM, Sep 01, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Week 2 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

ARMSTRONG
PETERSBURG
(3)MANCHESTER
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
(7)L.C. BIRD
(4)THOMAS DALE		0
17
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE
(6)VARINA		35
27
JAMES RIVER
(8)DOUGLAS FREEMAN		6
36
WARHILL (10)
MATOACA		21
7
MILLS GODWIN
PATRICK HENRY		14
13 (OT)
COLLEGIATE
GOOCHLAND
HERMITAGE
HENRICO		19
14
BENEDICTINE
WESTERN BRANCH		31
13
MEADOWBROOK
THOMAS JEFFERSON		7
32
MONACAN
HANOVER		0
26
POWHATAN
MECHANICSVILLE		43
23
ST. CHRISTOPHER'S
LAFAYETTE
(2)DINWIDDIE
NORTH STAFFORD		58
8
GLEN ALLEN
MASSAPONAX
MIDLOTHIAN
PRINCE GEORGE		27
13
NEW KENT
COLONIAL HEIGHTS		0
40
COURTLAND
LOUISA
KING WILLIAM
CLARKE CO.
WEST POINT
RAPPAHANOCK		26
21
ESSEX
JAMESTOWN		13
0
LANCASTER
SUSSEX		16
38
KING & QUEEN
WINDSOR		14
41
ARCADIA
CHARLES CITY
AMELIA
FRANKLIN		18
0
MIDDLESEX
NORTHUMBERLAND

