Final Score Friday Week 2 scores and highlights

Week 2 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
|ARMSTRONG
PETERSBURG
|(3)MANCHESTER
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
|(7)L.C. BIRD
(4)THOMAS DALE
|0
17
|FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE
(6)VARINA
|35
27
|JAMES RIVER
(8)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
|6
36
|WARHILL (10)
MATOACA
|21
7
|MILLS GODWIN
PATRICK HENRY
|14
13 (OT)
|COLLEGIATE
GOOCHLAND
|HERMITAGE
HENRICO
|19
14
|BENEDICTINE
WESTERN BRANCH
|31
13
|MEADOWBROOK
THOMAS JEFFERSON
|7
32
|MONACAN
HANOVER
|0
26
|POWHATAN
MECHANICSVILLE
|43
23
|ST. CHRISTOPHER'S
LAFAYETTE
|(2)DINWIDDIE
NORTH STAFFORD
|58
8
|GLEN ALLEN
MASSAPONAX
|MIDLOTHIAN
PRINCE GEORGE
|27
13
|NEW KENT
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
|0
40
|COURTLAND
LOUISA
|KING WILLIAM
CLARKE CO.
|WEST POINT
RAPPAHANOCK
|26
21
|ESSEX
JAMESTOWN
|13
0
|LANCASTER
SUSSEX
|16
38
|KING & QUEEN
WINDSOR
|14
41
|ARCADIA
CHARLES CITY
|AMELIA
FRANKLIN
|18
0
|MIDDLESEX
NORTHUMBERLAND
