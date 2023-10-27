Final Score Friday Week 10 scores and highlights

Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Final Score Friday
This Week's High School Football Scoreboard
Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.
Friday Games
|(5) Petersburg
|0
|(2) Thomas Dale
|0
|(3) Highland Springs
|0
|(1) Varina
|0
|James River
|0
|(6) Huguenot
|0
|(9) Douglas Freeman
|0
|(10) Hermitage
|0
|(8) Trinity Episcopal
|0
|Glen Allen
|0
|Thomas Jefferson
|0
|Mills Godwin
|0
|Norfolk Academy
|0
|Collegiate
|0
|Meadowbrook
|0
|Colonial Heights
|0
|King William
|49
|Prince Edward
|6
|Louisa
|0
|Western Albemarle
|0
|Westmorland
|0
|Northumberland
|0
Essex wins by forfeit.
Saturday Games
Noon
|Hewlett Sports Academy
|0
|John Marshall
|0
2 p.m.
|Benedictine
|0
|Woodberry Forest
|0