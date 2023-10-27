Final Score Friday Week 10 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Week 10 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
|ARMSTRONG
(9)THOMAS JEFFERSON
|(10)HOPEWELL
(2)THOMAS DALE
|RICHMOND CITY
(3)MANCHESTER
|(5)DINWIDDIE
MEADOWBROOK
|ST. MICHAEL’S
(6)BENEDICTINE
|(8)GLEN ALLEN
J.R. TUCKER
|HANOVER
DOUGLAS FREEMAN
|MIDLOTHIAN
HUGUENOT
|PATRICK HENRY
HENRICO
|MECHANICSVILLE
ATLEE
|COSBY
L.C. BIRD
|CLOVER HILL
POWHATAN
|8
44
|PETERSBURG
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
|7
28
|(4)VARINA
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
|SAT
1 P.M.
|MILLS GODWIN
DEEP RUN
|(7)MATOACA
PRINCE GEORGE
|MONACAN
JAMES RIVER
|COLLEGIATE
NORFOLK ACADEMY
|WOODBERRY FOREST
TRINITY EPISCOPAL
|SAT
2 P.M.
|GOOCHLAND
FLUVANNA
|ALBEMARLE
LOUISA
|SMITHFIELD
NEW KENT
|CENTRAL-LUNENBURG
AMELIA
|KING WILLIAM
WEST POINT
|ESSEX
LANCASTER
|NORTHUMBERLAND
COLONIAL BEACH
|MATHEWS
|CHARLES CITY
|RAPPAHANOCK
WESTMORELAND
|MIDDLESEX
KING & QUEEN
|B.T. WASHINGTON
JOHN MARSHALL
|SAT
1 P.M.
