Final Score Friday Week 10 scores and highlights

Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Final Score Friday

This Week's High School Football Scoreboard

Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.

Friday Games

(5) Petersburg 0 (2) Thomas Dale 0

(3) Highland Springs 0 (1) Varina 0

James River 0 (6) Huguenot 0

(9) Douglas Freeman 0 (10) Hermitage 0

(8) Trinity Episcopal 0 Glen Allen 0

Armstrong 0 Hanover 0

Hopewell 0 Matoaca 0

Thomas Jefferson 0 Mills Godwin 0

Atlee 0 Mechanicsville 0

Norfolk Academy 0 Collegiate 0

Cosby 0 Monacan 0

Meadowbrook 0 Colonial Heights 0

RHSA 0 (7) Manchester 0

Clover Hill 0 Powhatan 0

Prince George 0 Dinwiddie 0

Henrico 0 Patrick Henry 0

King William 49 Prince Edward 6

Caroline 0 King George 0

Grafton 0 New Kent 0

Louisa 0 Western Albemarle 0

West Point 0 Nandua 0

Westmorland 0 Northumberland 0

Rappahanock 0 Lancaster 0

Surry 0 Middlesex 0

Arcadia 0 Northampton 0

Colonial Beach 0 Essex 2

Essex wins by forfeit.

Saturday Games

Noon



Hewlett Sports Academy 0 John Marshall 0

2 p.m.

