Final Score Friday Week 5 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Loyalty Automotive and Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics.

Week 4 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

FORK UNION

COLLEGIATE MILLS GODWIN

HERMITAGE RIVERBEND

(1) HIGHLAND SPRINGS (8) HOPEWELL (3) DINWIDDIE 22

50 PRINCE GEORGE

(2)THOMAS DALE (9) BENEDICTINE

NORTH CROSS DEEP RUN (7) DOUGLAS FREEMAN MATOACA COLONIAL HEIGHTS PATRICK HENRY MECHANICSVILLE HANOVER ATLEE HENRICO (5) VARINA 0

28 ST. CHRISTOPHER’S NORFOLK ACADEMY 29

36 JOHN MARSHALL J.R. TUCKER 16

37 JAMES RIVER (4) MANCHESTER

CLOVER HILL

COSBY

MEADOWBROOK

PETERSBURG 18

13 GEORGE WYTHE

(10) L.C. BIRD 0

30 MONTICELLO GOOCHLAND POWHATAN HUGUENOT WESTERN ALBEMARLE

LOUISA CAROLINE

EASTERN VIEW NEW KENT

WARHILL 0

44 KING WILLIAM

STRASBURG AMELIA

NOTTOWAY KING & QUEEN ESSEX 0

46 ARCADIA

LANCASTER 22

38 RAPPAHANNOCK

MIDDLESEX WEST POINT

NORTHAMPTON 57

6

Week 3 Scoreboard: Scores and highlights from across Central Virginia

Week 2 Scoreboard: Scores and highlights from across Central Virginia

Week 1 Scoreboard: Scores and highlights from across Central Virginia

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage. Don't miss Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Julie Bragg and Leland Pinder.