Final Score Friday Week 5 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
WTVR
Posted at 5:57 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 17:57:39-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday  is sponsored by Loyalty Automotive and Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics.

Week 4 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

FORK UNION
COLLEGIATE
MILLS GODWIN
HERMITAGE
RIVERBEND
(1) HIGHLAND SPRINGS

(8) HOPEWELL

(3) DINWIDDIE

22
50

PRINCE GEORGE
(2)THOMAS DALE
(9) BENEDICTINE
NORTH CROSS

DEEP RUN

(7) DOUGLAS FREEMAN

MATOACA

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

PATRICK HENRY

MECHANICSVILLE

HANOVER

ATLEE

HENRICO                                          

(5) VARINA                                      

0
28

ST. CHRISTOPHER’S               

NORFOLK ACADEMY

29
36

JOHN MARSHALL

J.R. TUCKER

16
37

JAMES RIVER

(4) MANCHESTER


CLOVER HILL
COSBY
MEADOWBROOK
PETERSBURG		18
13
GEORGE WYTHE
(10) L.C. BIRD		0
30

MONTICELLO

GOOCHLAND

POWHATAN

HUGUENOT

WESTERN ALBEMARLE
LOUISA
CAROLINE
EASTERN VIEW
NEW KENT
WARHILL		0
44
KING WILLIAM
STRASBURG
AMELIA
NOTTOWAY

KING & QUEEN

ESSEX

0
46
ARCADIA
LANCASTER		22
38
RAPPAHANNOCK
MIDDLESEX
WEST POINT
NORTHAMPTON		57
6

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage. Don't miss Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Julie Bragg and Leland Pinder.

