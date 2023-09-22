Final Score Friday Week 5 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.
Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.
You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)
Final Score Friday is sponsored by Loyalty Automotive and Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics.
Week 4 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
|FORK UNION
COLLEGIATE
|MILLS GODWIN
HERMITAGE
|RIVERBEND
(1) HIGHLAND SPRINGS
(8) HOPEWELL
(3) DINWIDDIE
|22
50
|PRINCE GEORGE
(2)THOMAS DALE
|(9) BENEDICTINE
NORTH CROSS
DEEP RUN
(7) DOUGLAS FREEMAN
MATOACA
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
PATRICK HENRY
MECHANICSVILLE
HANOVER
ATLEE
HENRICO
(5) VARINA
|0
28
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
NORFOLK ACADEMY
|29
36
JOHN MARSHALL
J.R. TUCKER
|16
37
JAMES RIVER
(4) MANCHESTER
|CLOVER HILL
COSBY
|MEADOWBROOK
PETERSBURG
|18
13
|GEORGE WYTHE
(10) L.C. BIRD
|0
30
MONTICELLO
GOOCHLAND
POWHATAN
HUGUENOT
|WESTERN ALBEMARLE
LOUISA
|CAROLINE
EASTERN VIEW
|NEW KENT
WARHILL
|0
44
|KING WILLIAM
STRASBURG
|AMELIA
NOTTOWAY
KING & QUEEN
ESSEX
|0
46
|ARCADIA
LANCASTER
|22
38
|RAPPAHANNOCK
MIDDLESEX
|WEST POINT
NORTHAMPTON
|57
6
Week 3 Scoreboard: Scores and highlights from across Central Virginia
Week 2 Scoreboard: Scores and highlights from across Central Virginia
Week 1 Scoreboard: Scores and highlights from across Central Virginia
CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage. Don't miss Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Julie Bragg and Leland Pinder.