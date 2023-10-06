Final Score Friday Week 7 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Week 7 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

HUGUENOT

(3)MANCHESTER (4)VARINA

GLEN ALLEN (10)HERMITAGE

DOUGLAS FREEMAN HENRICO

(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS 6

42 PATRICK HENRY

ATLEE MECHANICSVILLE

HANOVER THOMAS JEFFERSON

MILLS GODWIN RICHMOND CITY

MIDLOTHIAN POWHATAN

COSBY CLOVER HILL

MONACAN J.R. TUCKER

DEEP RUN 23

7 GOOCHLAND

ALBEMARLE PRINCE GEORGE

MEADOWBROOK COLONIAL HEIGHTS

KING WILLIAM ARMSTRONG

FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE CHARLES CITY

JOHN MARSHALL (2)THOMAS DALE

MATOACA SAT

11 A.M. ROCK CREEK CHRISTIAN

(5)TRINITY EPISCOPAL SAT

1:30 P.M. GEORGETOWN PREP

(7)BENEDICTINE SAT

2 P.M. (9)HOPEWELL

PETERSBURG SAT

12 P.M. FORK UNION

ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SAT

2:30 P.M. ORANGE

LOUISA NEW KENT

JAMESTOWN 21

13 MIDDLESEX

WEST POINT 14

43 AMELIA

PRINCE EDWARD ESSEX KING

RAPPAHANOCK LANCASTER

NORTHUMBERLAND KING & QUEEN

MATHEWS COLONIAL BEACH

WESTMORELAND

