Final Score Friday Week 7 scores and highlights

Week 7 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
|HUGUENOT
(3)MANCHESTER
|(4)VARINA
GLEN ALLEN
|(10)HERMITAGE
DOUGLAS FREEMAN
|HENRICO
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
|6
42
|PATRICK HENRY
ATLEE
|MECHANICSVILLE
HANOVER
|THOMAS JEFFERSON
MILLS GODWIN
|RICHMOND CITY
MIDLOTHIAN
|POWHATAN
COSBY
|CLOVER HILL
MONACAN
|J.R. TUCKER
DEEP RUN
|23
7
|GOOCHLAND
ALBEMARLE
|PRINCE GEORGE
MEADOWBROOK
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
KING WILLIAM
|ARMSTRONG
FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE
|CHARLES CITY
JOHN MARSHALL
|(2)THOMAS DALE
MATOACA
|SAT
11 A.M.
|ROCK CREEK CHRISTIAN
(5)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
|SAT
1:30 P.M.
|GEORGETOWN PREP
(7)BENEDICTINE
|SAT
2 P.M.
|(9)HOPEWELL
PETERSBURG
|SAT
12 P.M.
|FORK UNION
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
|SAT
2:30 P.M.
|ORANGE
LOUISA
|NEW KENT
JAMESTOWN
|21
13
|MIDDLESEX
WEST POINT
|14
43
|AMELIA
PRINCE EDWARD
|ESSEX KING
RAPPAHANOCK
|LANCASTER
NORTHUMBERLAND
|KING & QUEEN
MATHEWS
|COLONIAL BEACH
WESTMORELAND
