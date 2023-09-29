Final Score Friday Week 6 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.
Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.
You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)
Final Score Friday is sponsored by Loyalty Automotive and Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics.
Week 6 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
(10) HOPEWELL
|0
28
|(4) THOMAS DALE
(2) DINWIDDIE
|(3) MANCHESTER
MONACAN
|(5) VARINA
MECHANICSVILLE
|(7) DOUGLAS FREEMAN
GLEN ALLEN
|ST. CHRISTOPHER'S
(8) BENEDICTINE
|(9) L.C. BIRD
POWHATAN
|HUGUENOT
JAMES RIVER
|HANOVER
PATRICK HENRY
|DEEP RUN
HERMITAGE
|MIDLOTHIAN
CLOVER HILL
|J.R. TUCKER
MILLS GODWIN
|EPISCOPAL
COLLEGIATE
|GOOCHLAND
CHARLOTTESVILLE
|MEADOWBROOK
MATOACA
|GEORGE WYTHE
COSBY
|PETERSBURG
PRINCE GEORGE
|JOHN MARSHALL
THOMAS JEFFERSON
|HENRICO
ARMSTRONG
|TABB
NEW KENT
|CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK
KING WILLIAM
|AMELIA
NANDUA
|ESSEX
CHARLES CITY
|WESTMORELAND
MADISON COUNTY
|NORTHAMPTON
MIDDLESEX
|COLONIAL BEACH
WEST POINT
Week 5 Scoreboard: Scores and highlights from across Central Virginia
Week 4 Scoreboard: Scores and highlights from across Central Virginia
Week 3 Scoreboard: Scores and highlights from across Central Virginia
Week 2 Scoreboard: Scores and highlights from across Central Virginia
Week 1 Scoreboard: Scores and highlights from across Central Virginia
CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage. Don't miss Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Julie Bragg and Leland Pinder.