Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 12:43:31-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday  is sponsored by Loyalty Automotive and Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics.

Week 8 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

MATOACA
(9)HOPEWELL
(8)HERMITAGE
GLEN ALLEN
(7)L.C. BIRD
HUGUENOT
HANOVER
(4)VARINA
POTOMAC
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
(3)MANCHESTER
CLOVER HILL
THOMAS JEFFERSON
DEEP RUN
MIDLOTHIAN
POWHATAN
DOUGLAS FREEMAN
J.R. TUCKER
WOODBERRY FOREST
ST. CHRISTOPHERS
(6)BENEDICTINE
COLLEGIATE
MEADOWBROOK
(2)THOMAS DALE
COSBY
JAMES RIVER
PRINCE GEORGE
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
MECHANICSVILLE
HENRICO
RICHMOND CITY
MONACAN		0
42
PETERSBURG
(5)DINWIDDIE
CUMBERLAND
AMELIA 		12
30
ARMSTRONG
ATLEE 		30
26
GOOCHLAND
WESTERN ALBEMARLE
LOUISA
CHARLOTTESVILLE
YORK
NEW KENT
NORTHUMBERLAND
ESSEX
LANCASTER
WESTMORELAND
COLONIAL BEACH
RAPPAHANOCK
CHARLES CITY
MIDDLESEX
(10)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
ST. MICHAEL 		SAT
1 P.M.
WEST POINT
KING & QUEEN		SAT
1 P.M.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Go Beyond the Roster