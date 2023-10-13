Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Week 8 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
|MATOACA
(9)HOPEWELL
|(8)HERMITAGE
GLEN ALLEN
|(7)L.C. BIRD
HUGUENOT
|HANOVER
(4)VARINA
|POTOMAC
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
|(3)MANCHESTER
CLOVER HILL
|THOMAS JEFFERSON
DEEP RUN
|MIDLOTHIAN
POWHATAN
|DOUGLAS FREEMAN
J.R. TUCKER
|WOODBERRY FOREST
ST. CHRISTOPHERS
|(6)BENEDICTINE
COLLEGIATE
|MEADOWBROOK
(2)THOMAS DALE
|COSBY
JAMES RIVER
|PRINCE GEORGE
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
|MECHANICSVILLE
HENRICO
|RICHMOND CITY
MONACAN
|0
42
|PETERSBURG
(5)DINWIDDIE
|CUMBERLAND
AMELIA
|12
30
|ARMSTRONG
ATLEE
|30
26
|GOOCHLAND
WESTERN ALBEMARLE
|LOUISA
CHARLOTTESVILLE
|YORK
NEW KENT
|NORTHUMBERLAND
ESSEX
|LANCASTER
WESTMORELAND
|COLONIAL BEACH
RAPPAHANOCK
|CHARLES CITY
MIDDLESEX
|(10)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
ST. MICHAEL
|SAT
1 P.M.
|WEST POINT
KING & QUEEN
|SAT
1 P.M.
