Richmond still doesn't know how student got loaded gun into Wythe High School

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Public School (RPS) is still trying to determine how a student was able to bring a loaded gun into George Wythe High School without setting off the school's metal detectors.

"The student did go through the metal detectors (we have this on security footage) and they did not alert staff to anything," Richmond Public Schools spokesperson Matthew Stanley said about last Thursday's incident. "We followed up by testing the detectors and they are working properly, and they are."

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers asked Stanley if the security footage included audio to confirm the metal detector sounded.

He said it does not, "but we had a clear view of the student going through the detector."

Stanley added that RPS has some "hypotheses as to how the weapon was brought inside (leaving it outside another door to retrieve later, for example) but have been unable to validate anything via security footage."

Stephanie Rizzi, the School Board member who represents Wythe High School, said Friday that Wythe's acting principal told her the student in question signed in at the office a little after 10 a.m. Thursday and walked through a metal detector.

She said the detector did not go off.

Richmond Police showed up around 11 a.m. and pulled the student out of class to arrest him in connection with a recent shooting of a 15-year-old student.

During the arrest, officers discovered the loaded gun.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.