Richmond man in need of medication, documents waited months for mailbox access

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond resident Aaron Gilliam says it's been more than five months that he's had to wait by the window with his I.D. because the only way to get his mail is from the mail carrier directly. He said he's been without a key to his mailbox since he moved into his home at the Bradford Manor apartments

"You got my whole life on standstill, my wife and I," Gilliam said.

The 64-year-old says he isn't getting his medicine, bills or other important documents.

"I had missed a surgery because I didn't get my prep work for the surgery. I had a stroke and open heart surgery," Gilliam explained. "I don't know which one is my mailbox and I don't have a key to get in the mailbox."

He said he first asked the apartment management office, and they told him he had to go to the post office for his key. Gilliam says he paid the post office $20 for his key when he first visited the Klockner Drive location and was told they would call him when the key was ready.

"I've been to the post office multiple times. I've been to the rent office multiple times, everybody has given me a runaround," he said. "I paid them and they said we'll call you when it's ready. I never received a call. Four times I’ve did this. I have never received a call yet. In the last five months."

He said he feels unheard and that not having a mailbox key after all of this time and multiple visits is unacceptable.

"I'm quite sure I'm not the only one that deals with this," Gilliam said.

Residents who CBS 6 spoke with on Thursday said they are also frustrated with issues they're having with mail. One man tells me he's moving soon because on top of the mail delivery being inconsistent, the entire mailbox door that carriers use to put in the mail can sometimes be opened by just pulling on it.

"I feel hurt. I wear my heart on my sleeve, totally hurt," Gilliam said.

He said it's also impacting the health of him and his wife.

"She wants to move. But you know she has COPD so moving is not an option right now," Gilliam said.

Only getting his mail when he sees the mail carrier outside, Gilliam said he deserves access to the mailbox he pays for as soon as possible.

"I'm 64 years old. I'm too old to be keep moving you know, but I'm ready to move. You know, but I need my mail," Gilliam said.

CBS 6 spoke with Gilliam on Thursday and he said USPS delivered his mail key around 2 p.m. USPS also said they've put in an order to have the mailbox door fixed and it should be done fairly soon.