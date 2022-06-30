RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond 911 call center has no record of receiving notification from an alarm company about a fire at the Richmond Public Schools bus depot on Wednesday, according to Communications and Marketing analyst Karen Gill with the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications.

A large fire Wednesday burned the building, located at 1903 Chamberlayne Avenue, to the ground.

Neither the school system nor the Richmond Fire Department has confirmed whether or not there was a fire alarm at the building. An employee inside the building escaped without any injuries, according to officials.

It remains unclear whether that building was required to have a fire alarm.

It also remains unclear who would be responsible for the alarm.

The owner of the building, Thalhimer Realty Partners, said Richmond Schools was responsible for all maintenance and operations at the building.

"Some OSHA standards specifically state that an employer must install an employee alarm system," Jennifer Rose, with the Virginia Department of Industry and Labor, said.

Rose did not say if this building needed an alarm.

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers asked Richmond Fire if there was a fire alarm at this location, and if it dialed 911 to report the fire. Richmond Fire spokesperson Amy Vu said she was looking into it, but as far as we knew the department found out about the fire from people who witnessed it and called 911.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.