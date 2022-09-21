After waiting for 5 months, piles of brush finally removed from outside Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Neighbors in a Petersburg community have grown frustrated with what they call ridiculous wait times for brush to be removed from in front of their homes.

Day in and day out, Carol Hamlin has grown tired of having to look at a pile of brush that grew outside her Bishop Street home.

She was physically unable to cut down the brush herself so she got a family friend to pitch in. When he piled the brush on the curb for pick up, he was certain that it would be taken away in a day or two.

"So now I've called the city and these people, about five different times, and nothing. They say, we will call a supervisor and we will get it done. Man on the corner? His has been there about a month," Hamlin said.

A neighbor said the craziest part to her is that she tossed out this brush back in April. She said she never thought that five months would go by and it would still look the same.

"It makes the yard look trashy and I don't like things to look trashy," Hamlin said.

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers took Hamlin's concerns to Meridian, the company that does the pick-up in that area now since Hamlin said the City of Petersburg told her that they no longer offer that service.

The Meridian representative looked into her case and said he found that when they were called back in April, the size of the pile was out of compliance and she would have needed to pay a discounted rate for a dumpster to remove it.

However, his team took a second look and he said on the latest visit, the pile was smaller than it previously was and they removed it as well as two piles near her neighbor's property.

It's an action that neighbors are thankful and grateful for.